Charlotte Crosby flies all the way to Australia…and then straight back home after two-week hotel quarantine

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she flew all the way to Australia, only to turn round and fly straight back home after two weeks quarantining in a hotel.

The Geordie Shore star saw absolutely none of Sydney as the city went back into a two-week lockdown while she was completing her quarantine.

It meant the work she had been booked in to do was cancelled, so she was no longer permitted to be in Australia and was sent straight back home.

Crosby, 31, explained to fans on Instagram why she was back in the UK so much sooner than expected – but looked on the bright side that she was reunited with boyfriend Liam Beaumont and managed to surprise him with her early return.

She said on Instagram stories: “I’m home! I can’t actually believe where I’ve been. It doesn’t feel like all of that happened.”

“I’ve been very quiet on Instagram for the last five days that was all because I was lying to Liam and I was coming home a lot earlier than expected and I wanted to surprise him.

“I was saying I was there but I was travelling home.”

Explaining her epic wasted journey, Crosby said: “So the situation is… I don’t think you are ready for this….This is where s**t gets really crazy.

“I went to Australia just to quarantine and then came home.

“I know. Some might call this crazy.”

Crosby had posted her reunion with Beaumont at a football party he was throwing on Instagram and later explained to fans what was going on: “Everyone seems pretty confused.

“I went to Australia for work which got cancelled because Sydney went into lockdown so I had to come home.”

Before she flew out to Sydney, Crosby had explained that Beaumont wasn’t allowed to go with her because he would be classed as a tourist, and admitted that she was nervous about quarantine.

She said: “It’s going to be hard and I’m scared I’m going to struggle. It’s the proper government quarantine there’s no messing about they literally get you from the plane and literally take you to one of the random hotels and that’s it.

“From minute one you cannot leave the room, not even for air. They bring you food in brown paper bags and stuff. Very anxious about it but I have lots to be getting on with to keep me busy.”

Crosby took part in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity in January 2020 and briefly dated campmate Ryan Gallagher, who starred in Married At First Sight Australia, after a whirlwind romance but split with him in February 2020.