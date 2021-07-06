Katie Price thought she would die after brutal surgery that left her ‘looking like a monster’

Katie Price has admitted her most recent round of plastic surgery was so brutal she thought she was going to die, and said she looked like a monster afterwards.

The glamour model and TV star travelled to Turkey with fiance Carl Woods for a surgical menu including full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, and having fat injected into her bottom.

But despite classing herself as a “surgery veteran”, she told The Sun she was shocked when she came round.

Price, 43, said: “Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific – ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie.’

“I just thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die.’ I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein [Jocelyn Wildenstein] or a fake doll.

“I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”

The star said she had been feeling down after putting on weight during lockdown and being unable to exercise after a horror fall from a wall while on holiday last year left her with two broken feet.

Mum-of-five Price did not travel with her children as she said she didn’t want to put them through seeing her after her surgery, and admitted fiance Woods “thought I was dead”.

He apparently described the op as being “like watching a piece of meat being carved up”, but Price said she was pleased with the results and now felt more like herself.

She refused a blood transfusion after the surgery, despite losing a lot of blood, as Woods questioned why she would want “some random person’s blood in you with COVID around”, but is now making a good recovery.

Despite the shock of the surgery, she doesn’t think it’s the last time she will go under the knife, saying she would look at making more tweaks in five to 10 years.

Price’s fans can see her surgery journey to Turkey on her YouTube channel, as she took a crew with her to film the experience.