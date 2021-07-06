Government to set agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government is focusing on setting an agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists and insurgents.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the minister said India’s terrorist network in Balochistan had been dismantled to a large extent.

بلوچستان میں ہندوستان کا دہشت گردی کا نیٹ ورک کافی حد تک توڑ دیا ہے اب قوم پرستوں کے ساتھ بات چیت کا ایجنڈا طے کیا جائیگا،بلوچستان میں وفاقی حکومت 731 ارب کے 131 منصوبے مکمل کرے گی، صوبائ حکومت کا ترقیاتی پروگرام صرف اس سال 180 ارب کا ہے، بلوچستان @ImranKhanPTI کے دل کے قریب ہے https://t.co/6Vzc6W9fvX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 6, 2021



“[The state] has dismantled India’s terrorist network in Balochistan to a great extent,” tweeted Chaudhry. “Now, we have to set an agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists.”

The minister spoke about development projects in Balochistan, saying that the federal government intended to complete 131 projects worth a whopping Rs731bn in the province.

“The Balochistan government’s development package, for this year alone, is Rs180bn,” he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan holds Balochistan close to his heart,” he added.

Govt mulling talks with Baloch insurgents, says PM Imran Khan

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said he is considering talking to insurgents in Balochistan.

“If development work had been carried out in the province, we would never have had to worry about insurgents,” the prime minister said while addressing a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders in Gwadar during a one-day visit to the city. “It may be that they had grievances in the old times and may have been used by other countries … India may have used them to spread chaos but the situation [now] is not the same,” he added.

Imran Khan said that he had always thought that when the PTI came to power, the government would pay attention to Balochistan because when the province would progress and there would be peace, Balochistan’s people would ‘own the province and fight for it’. Regretting past rulers’ persistent negligence towards Balochistan, he assured that the federal government would enhance its contribution for the development of the province every year.

He decried that the past rulers had prioritized their political objectives. “They did not pay attention to Balochistan province and focused solely to become prime minister of the country. They preferred to live and spend time during summers in London,” he said, in an apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister said Nawaz Sharif had 24 visits to the United Kingdom, out of which 23 were private trips. “He did not bother to come to Balochistan whereas Asif Zardari had been to Dubai for 51 times,” he shared. “A person who thinks about Pakistan will think about Balochistan as well, but if a person wants to win elections, they will focus on Faisalabad division, which has more seats in the Parliament than Balochistan,” he added.

Imran Khan said some areas in the country are developed, while several others, including Balochistan, have remained underdeveloped. “I dream of Pakistan’s future – and I have grown up with Pakistan. This nation is headed towards becoming a great country,” he said, adding, “Gwadar is becoming a focal point for Pakistan, which will benefit the country, especially Balochistan.”

The prime minister said he had come to visit Gwadar for two reasons: to inaugurate Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2 and for development of Balochistan. He mentioned that Gwadar International Airport will encourage regional trade and boost economic activity. He said works on energy and water supplies to the city are underway, and this would help Gwadar grow. “These projects were moving at a slow pace before […] but now they are developing at a better pace,” he added.

The premier, shedding light on why the country should expedite China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and remove hurdles in businesses related to it, said Chinese exporters are aiming to install such industries that would help Pakistan increase its exports. “Unfortunately, we have never focused on exports. And if we do, it will help bring in dollars,” he said, adding that Pakistan has always been at the mercy of the International Monetary Fund as export-led growth.

The prime minister thanked the government of China for launching water and solar projects in Balochsitan, particularly Gwadar. “Pakistan can benefit from its strategic location and also from the expertise of its friend China which is the becoming an economic power in the region,” he said.

He also mentioned the technical education provided by China to the locals of Gwadar, which he said, would prove greatly helpful as the foreign investment grew in future. “Gwadar will connect with Central Asia […] We have already signed contracts with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan,” he said, as he announced he would soon visit Uzbekistan.

The prime minister said countries in the region have expressed interest in reaping the benefits offered by the Gwadar port. In this scenario, he expressed concern over the law and situation in Afghanistan, which he said, is extremely important for the continuity of development. “We all want peace and stability to prevail in Afghanistan […] I spoke to Iran’s president, and I told him that Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries should push for a political settlement in the [war-torn] nation.” The premier highlighted that war would hurt Afghanistan the most, adding that a civil war in Afghanistan would also have effects on its neighbouring countries.