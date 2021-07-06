SC seeks NAB’s progress report on Sindh police recruitment

supreme_courtWhile adjudicating a bail matter on Monday, the Supreme Court sought a progress report from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over reference against illegal recruitment in Sindh Police.

Ex- police chief of Sindh Ghulam Haider Jamali and other senior police officers facing corruption charges in the case. Jamali, then AIG Finance Fida Hussain Shah and other senior police officers were named in a reference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly causing a loss of more than Rs500 million to the national kitty during the course of misusing their powers.

A two-member bench of the Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Aminud Din Khan was hearing the post arrest bail applications of Ghulam Raza and others who were apprehended in response to complaint regarding illegal recruitment/appointments of constables in Sindh Police

During the course of hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed saying, “It is a matter of violation of rules in recruitment,”.

Counsel for accused persons argued that his client was behind the bars for last two years in spite of the court directions for conclusion of the reference within two months.

Substantiating his arguments for bail the counsel cited that main accused in the case including former IG Police have already been granted bail in the matter.

Responding to the court query as to why reference proceedings were not concluded despite the court directions in the matter, the NAB prosecutor submitted that testimonies from NAB have been completed and it didn’t cause any delay in hearing.

To which Justice Banidal said the court has to summon a report to examine whether reference proceedings have been completed.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been alleged in the reference that Jamali and other police officers misused their authority and circumvented required procedure to make illegal appointments in Sindh Reserve Police.

The NAB had carried out an investigation into the matter in the light of a report of the three-member fact-finding committee which was appointed by the Supreme Court to inquire about irregularities in recruitment in the Sindh Police department.

Later, the bench sought a report from the accountability court Karachi within two weeks and adjourned the hearing of the matter.