NARA to issue identity cards to immigrants

Pakistan will soon start issuing special identity cards to illegal immigrants staying in the country. According to a media report, the National Alien Registration Authority (NARA) cards will be issued to the immigrants staying in Pakistan. “Currently the NARA has a record of as many as 120,000 foreign nationals,” sources claimed, adding the aliens will be issued cards in three categories and in the initial phase they will be issued ‘ID Card for Aliens’,”. The immigrants would also have to get the ‘Work Permit’ for working in the country, according to sources. However, the aliens that will receive both these cards, would not be eligible for government employment. Moreover, the immigrants’ children will be issued a ‘Juvenile Card’ to get admission in a school. Earlier, the children of immigrants could not get education after 9th Grade. The immigrants issued the Alien Card will also be eligible for opening a bank account and getting the mobile phone SIM. “They will also be entitled to get a utility connection and Driving Licence. All Alien Card holders will be issued a specific identity number after biometric, as NADRA issues to Pakistani citizens. The registered immigrants have to inform the authority prior to their shifting from one city to another, sources said.













