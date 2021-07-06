Stranded Pakistanis to be repatriated in a week: PIA spokesperson

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced plans to repatriate Pakistani citizens stranded in different countries within a week. This was stated by PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez in a statement released on Monday. He said arrangements have been finalized to repatriate the stranded Pakistani citizens and added that two Boeing 777 aircraft are ready for Bahrain.

“Will bring back thousands of stranded Pakistanis across the globe within a week,” the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar had said that flight operations to bring back Pakistanis who were forced to suffer after foreign airlines cancelled their ticket bookings would begin from Monday (today). Speaking during a press conference, Ghulam Sarwar had said that 18 flights would be operated to bring back stranded Pakistanis on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We are also taking action against airlines involved in overbooking,” he had said, adding that they have been issued show-cause notices. It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued notices to five foreign airlines for causing inconvenience to the passengers by the cancellation of flights to Pakistan on July 2.