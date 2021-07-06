Karachi dairy farmers announce to hike milk prices by Rs 20 per litre

The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has announced to increase milk prices by Rs 20 per litre in the current month of July.

President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Umar Gujjar said the inflation has compelled them to jack up the milk prices.

“The milk prices are being increased due to a hike in the diesel price and production expenses.”

Replying to a question, he added that 95 percent of milk being supplied in Karachi is pure, only five per cent of the dairy farmers are involved in the supply of counterfeit milk.

Shakir Umar Gujjar urged the government to review the feed export policy.

Earlier in the month of March, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the Sindh government, Karachi commissioner and other respondents on a petition challenging a recent hike in fresh milk prices. The petitioner had stated before the court that per litre of milk is being sold for as high as Rs 140 against an official rate of Rs94 in the city. He had said authorities have failed to enforce official rates and requested the bench to direct them to take measures to bring down prices of milk.