Yasmin Rashid’s inclusion among great women leaders honor for country: UCP

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said here on Monday that there was an inverse link between number of vaccinated people and the number of new infections hence everyone must get themselves vaccinated. Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony between the Minister’s Delivery Unit, Health Department, and the University of Central Punjab, the Health Minister said that awareness among youth was key to stopping the spread of COVID-19. The Health Minister gave away prizes to students producing outstanding video products including documentaries and posters on themes of vaccination refusals and reluctance.

Present on the occasion were Pro Rector UCP Dr. Nasar Ikram, Dr. Faisal Mustafa, Majid Rafique, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Sajjad Hafeez and a number of students. The formal ceremony began with recitation and national anthem. Manager Minister’s Delivery Sajjad Hafeez and Pro Rector UCP Dr. Nasr Ikram signed the MoU to strengthen partnership for research and awareness initiatives between the MDU and the UCP. The Minister’s Delivery Unit is knowledge resource unit with focus on research and data analysis and it operates under the direct supervision of the Health Minister.

The Health Minister said, “I congratulate the management of the UCP for vaccinating 80% of their students. UCP students have become ambassadors for vaccination and role model for educational institutions by coming forward and getting themselves vaccinated. The only way to end Corona Pandemic is to comply with SOPs and get vaccinated. By the blessings of Almighty Allah, the losses due to Corona Pandemic in Pakistan were much less than other countries. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the NCOC has provided excellent leadership during the Pandemic. The COVID-19 Pandemic was a totally new phenomenon for the world and presented so much for us to learn. The third wave was most dangerous of all and affected a large number of people. My appreciation is for frontline workers. Prevention is always better than cure so we must adopt preventive measures. Our youth is our future. Awareness is a help to fellow humans and Allah helps those who help others. Every child at UCP is an ambassador for Vaccination awareness. Rumors on vaccination mislead people and every Pakistani must get themselves vaccinated. The Government is providing free vaccination to all. Senior citizens are being vaccinated at their homes.

Speaking further, the Minister said, “Some 26 years ago I started working on Thallessemia awareness and today we are working dedicatedly on it. For every good work, there has to be a start. Pakistan has introduced pre marriage Thallessemia test. By use of Mask we can prevent spread of Corona by 80%. We have to give a strong message to the world by getting ourselves vaccinated. The UCP has set an example by getting vaccinated their 13,000 children and I am greatly thankful to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for this. This agreement with UCP is of great importance as this would strengthen linkage between the Department and the Academia. Under this agreement, Health Screening camps will be set up and students will be educated about communicable and non communicable diseases. Students of advanced degree course will support us in research and data analysis. I greatly appreciate Sajjad Hafeez and his team for creating awareness among UCP students and for initiating a partnership.”

Pro-Rector UCP Dr. Nasr Ikram said that the credit of vaccinating a large population in a short span of time goes to Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. He said the World Health Organization declared her among great women leaders of the world and awarded her recently which is an honour for Pakistan. He said all students are being vaccinated at the UCP. Sajjad Hafeez of Minister’s Delivery Unit highlighted the objective of Youth Ambassadors Outreach Program and spoke at length on the initiative to bring on board the Academia in awareness and research activities.