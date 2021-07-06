PPP workers hold protest against prolonged load shedding in Larkana

The PPP activists of Larkana district held a demonstration and staged a sit-in outside Sepco office on Monday against a prolonged electricity load shedding.

Observing a Black Day, the protestors were holding their party flags, banners and shouted slogans against the federal government’s injustices.

The local leaders including Jamil Soomro, Aijaz Leghari, Tarique Anwar Siyal, Zaheer Narejo and others while addressing the participants said that it’s the worst Black Day of country’s history because the government of first elected prime minister (Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto) was overthrown and a dictatorial regime was imposed on the people.

They said that Sindh, particularly Larkana district is being step-motherly treated by the federal government and they are using electricity as a weapon against the residents of Larkana district. They said an 18 to 20 hours outage is being carried out daily on a regular basis which has crippled lives.

They said that extra detection bills are also sent monthly to the legal consumers having meters which the poor people are unable to pay in this massive price hike era. They said pole mounted transformers are removed from the poverty stricken areas, as they cannot pay bills being exorbitant, while the worst affected are those who have been clear their bills.

They blamed the federal government for wrong policies due to which prices of electricity, petrol, gas, gold and medicines have skyrocketed which is the root cause of lawlessness, they further claimed.

They warned the Sepco and WAPDA authorities to stop sending unlawful detection bills to the consumers, and stop unscheduled load shedding, while threatening to enlarge the scope of their protests.

Meanwhile, giving his reaction over the protest, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, accused these leaders of getting extortion from Sepco officials which has now been stopped. He said in a video message soon after the sit-in, that instead of observing July 5th as a dark day, they resorted to protest against Sepco which has exposed their nefarious designs.

He said a police state has been working in Larkana and there is no more Bhuttoism, but instead there is Jamilism and Siyalism now. He said PTI will soon deliver to the people of Larkana as residents are joining the party in large numbers.