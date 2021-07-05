Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

Foreign Office Spokesperson on Monday said though Pakistan and Russia had extended invitations to each other for summit-level visits, however, no such visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin was on schedule so far. “While invitations for visits at the summit-level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Janjua said in response to some media reports on the visit of the Russian President during the current month. The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan and Russia were close partners and friends, and consider high-level visits an important part of their growing ties. He said the two sides were committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only served their respective national interests, but also contributed to regional and global peace. He mentioned that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year, while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak visited the Russian Federation last year.













