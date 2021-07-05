Image building campaign: Punjab police mulls internship program for students

The Punjab police department has decided to commence an internship programme for students of educational institutions to acquaint them with the working of the provincial police offices.

The initiative would help provide awareness and practical experience of police work and field work to the students.

The Interns will also be allowed to make useful suggestions and recommendations based on their observations regarding further improvements in public service delivery and policing.

Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani expressed these views while talking to students and officers at the inaugural ceremony of the internship program at the Central Police Office.

The IGP said that for a positive change in the image of the police force, we are expanding our cooperation and contacts with the younger generation so that they can return to the society as the ambassadors of the police after the completion of their internships.

He further said that students coming for internship would be provided practical experience in other branches including Legal, Operations, IT and Public Relations while gradually increasing the number of internships, students shall also be sent to other offices for internship.

During the ceremony, DIG Training Dr. Suleiman Sultan Rana told IG Punjab that the internship is starting from the Central Police Office and in the first phase 9 students of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) would complete the internship.

He further said that the first batch would include students studying law, economics and social sciences while gradually, the internship opportunities would be provided to students of other major colleges and universities.

Students participating in the event thanked the Punjab Police for providing the internship opportunity and said that they would take full advantage of this opportunity to not only fulfill their academic and research objectives, but also to provide awareness about police working and service delivery.

The students vowed that they will also present a report based on their recommendations to make delivery better and easier. They said that Punjab Police is active day and night for protection of wealth and lives of people and sacrifices of police force for maintaining law and order are commendable.

The IG Punjab directed the officers to provide all possible guidance and assistance to the interns while he himself would also be available at any time to guide the students and answer their questions.

During the event, Additional IG Establishment Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG Logistics Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IG PHP Muhammad Akram Naeem Bharoka, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Training Dr. Suleiman Sultan Rana, DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan, DIG R&D Shahid Javed along with other officers were present at the ocassion.