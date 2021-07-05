Pakistan ranked third in Economist’s global normalcy index

Pakistan was ranked third in The Economist’s Global Normalcy Index, out of 50 countries. The Economist’s “normalcy index” aims to determine which countries are returning to their pre-pandemic levels, by grading each country using eight indicators: Time not at home, retail, office use, public transport, road traffic, flights, cinema and sports attendance. The global normalcy index plummeted in March 2020, states the report, as many countries imposed restrictions on the movement of their citizens. “Today it stands at 66 (out of 100) suggesting that the world has travelled roughly half of the way back to pre-pandemic life,” The Economist added. The pre-pandemic level of activity has been set at a score of 100, where Pakistan has ranked third, with 84.4 out of 100. While Hong Kong tops the list with a ranking of 96.3 and New Zealand has ranked in second with 87.8.













