KP PDWP approves continuation of BECS, NCHD centres

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday approved two schemes pertaining to the education sector at an estimated cost of Rs1,557.428 million. According to a statement, a special meeting of PDWP was held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Shahab Ali Shah through video link. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments. The forum considered two schemes pertaining to the education sector for the uplift of the province. The forum approved both the schemes at an estimated cost of Rs1,557.428 million. The approved schemes included: continuation of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and continuation of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) & National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) centres in merged districts.













