Yet another stumbling block

Watch out. Rape victims in Pakistan have another impenetrable glass ceiling to be on guard. A twisted saga of a woman going back on a complaint of allegedly repeated sexual assault has turned ugly in quite an unexpected manner. Though her withdrawal of allegations and even the decision to marry the suspect seemed usual business in a country fixated on preserving family honour. Going by gossip doing rounds in drawing-rooms all over, the plot reeked of the usual intimidation and pressure by family members on rape victims. But with the latest addition of bounced cheques and fake documents on her charge sheet, it is substantially harder to uphold the catchy mantra of “believe women.” This is not to completely malign her plea for help as only time will ascertain what had actually transpired behind the scenes.

However, the shocking turn has manifested as a pretty kettle of fish for those seeking a redressal of the absolute stripping of their sanctity; their honour. For what better way to turn away those knocking on the door of justice than tearing them apart. After all, if one can come forward with a false accusation, why can’t the rest? The paranoia is bound to reign supreme.

In the chaotic din, hell is about to break loose on the abysmally low conviction rate of rape and sexual abuse cases. The fact that women who do report the malfeasance have to walk through fire to make their case is already a tragedy. Having to go through a long, long list of unnecessary questions, the harrowing (at times, downright demeaning) medical examination and sitting outside courts, years after years, are a dime a dozen. Imagine seeing your offender get scot-free at the end of the dark, dreary tunnel! Sadly, that is true for almost 80 per cent of cases where the accused get acquitted due to “faulty investigation, poor prosecution and out-of-court settlements.”

The present administration has surely made some headway to lessen the unbearable pain of the survivors. By passing the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020 and the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the skipper made his mark as a force to reckon with. Harsher punishments are no longer a long-called-for demand. The degrading two-finger test has, thankfully, been done with. This year saw the fastest and unobstructed sentencing of two accused in the abominable motorway rape case. We have clearly come a long way from waging dramatic castration calls. Of course, strengthening the justice system so that no bias or legal repression stands in the way of due process is the ultimate solution. However, one high-profile case cannot be the litmus test for the state response to violence against women. While we may no longer be living in Zia’s Pakistan, the rape victims are, definitely, living in the dark ages. *