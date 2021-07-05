Shehbaz offers politics of reconciliation to govt: Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday said Shehbaz Sharif, as head of Pakistan Muslim League-N, has offered reconciliation to the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that as Leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif could lead his party’s campaign in the next general elections as political people can not live without politics, he remarked.

Replying to a question about the rift in the Opposition, he said a visible grouping was found between Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz. He, however, said that Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif headed PML-N and Maryam has a role in it.