PCGA urges government to provide relief to cotton ginners

MULTAN: Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association(PCGA) meeting was chaired by Dr. Jassu mal today.

Issues pertaining to the current budget and taxes on the cotton ginners were discussed at the meeting.

Discussions pertaining to the closure of factories along with negotiations with the government officials to slash off the taxes were at the agenda.

The PCGA will announce its strategy in the next 7 days.

A press release by the PCGA said that due to hefty taxes cotton ginners are already in trouble, and due to the shortage of cotton crop 70% of the industry is already dormant.

PCGA plead that if the taxes were not reduced, the cotton ginning industry will be completely shut down and the employees will start protesting on the roads.

The PCGA officials have asked the government to reduce taxes on the cotton ginning industry and have appealed for relief to the cotton sector.

The meeting which was held to discuss the taxes and to promote the cotton crops was attended by many.