NCOC warns of strict lockdown if SOPs not followed

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) expressed grave concerns on Monday, about violations of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country, threatening to impose strict lockdown if people do not take precautions against the virus.

The NCOC met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar to discuss the overall covid situation in the country.

The participants expressed their displeasure with the widespread violation of COVID-19 SOPs in public places, wedding halls, restaurants, public transportation, markets, and the tourism sector.

In addition, the meeting decided to call a special session to discuss violations of the coronavirus-related SOPS.

The special meeting will be attended by all four chef secretaries.

Meanwhile, attendees at the meeting were informed that a COVID-19 vaccination portal had been launched to help the general public.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had previously directed provincial governments to take strict administrative actions against the masses who disobeyed COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

During a meeting in Islamabad, the NCOC issued directives, with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair.