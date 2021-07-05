Kareena Kapoor lures fans with first glimpse of ‘Bhoot Police’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has lured fans in with the first look of Bhoot Police which stars her husband Saif Ali Khan.

The horror-comedy themed film will have Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam as well.

The Good Newwz actor took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie which shows Saif’s character. She wrote in the caption, “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor also revealed that the movie will be released soon.

Many fans commented under Kareena’s post about how excited they are about Bhoot Police.