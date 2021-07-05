CNG prices may rise further by Rs13: CNG association

The Senior Vice President of the All Pakistan CNG Association Shoaib Khan, has stated that users must bear the burden of government taxes.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he said that the price of CNG had increased by Rs17 today, and that the price could rise by another Rs13.

He stated that the duty on imported LNG had been raised to 26%.

He further said that the government had promised to provide an uninterrupted supply of CNG, but that it had failed to do so.

He said that the users were already refusing to buy CNG at the current price of Rs140 per KG, he claimed.

He questioned who would buy CNG at Rs153 per kilogramme.

A further increase in the price of CNG, he claimed, would destroy their business.