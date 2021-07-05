Prices of gold remain unchanged in domestic market

KARACHI: The gold prices in the domestic market remained unchanged on Monday.

According to the Chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad, gold rates in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs 109,250 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold remained unchanged at Rs 93,664.

Gold prices edged higher in the international market, on Monday, as a weaker dollar and lower bond yields, combined with a mixed bag of U.S. labour data, allayed investor concerns about a faster rate hike, allowing the metal to reclaim the $1,800 mark.

According to Reuters, spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,791.2 per ounce at 1234 GMT, after hitting a high of $1,794.86 on Friday, the highest since June 18.

The majority of US markets were closed on Monday in observance of the fourth of July holiday.

Gold prices continued their upward trend on July 1, in the domestic market, with the per tola price of the gold rising by Rs 500 to Rs 108,500.

According to the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Muhammad Arshad, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs429 to Rs 93,021.