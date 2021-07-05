Haris Sohail’s inclusion for 1st ODI hangs in the balance as injury fears loom large

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail’s inclusion into the squad for the first ODI against England at Cardiff hangs in the balance, as the cricketer is still experiencing pain in his right leg.

Sohail will not take part in the national team’s two practice sessions scheduled on July 5 and 6 in Derby, due to the injury. Last week, Sohail had missed out on the intra-squad practice matches due to the same injury.

The left-handed batsman has already started his rehabilitation and will undergo an MRI scan on July 6 in Cardiff, following which a decision on his availability for the July 8 ODI against England will be made.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England, which is also part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, will commence from Cardiff on July 8.

Pakistan team is scheduled to travel to Cardiff on July 6.