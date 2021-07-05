Rupee depreciates 31 paisas, closes at Rs158.18 against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee fell 31 paisas against the US dollar on the first day of week’s trading in the interbank currency market.

The Pakistani rupee today closed at Rs158.18 against the US dollar, down 31 paisas from the previous close of Rs157.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low of 168.43 last August, before recovering some losses to reach a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, which ended on June 30, the local unit increased by 6.2 percent, or Rs10.51, in the currency market.