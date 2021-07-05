Only party in Pakistan to have support of masses is PPP: Bilawal

NAKYAL: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday took a jibe at the PTI-led government as well as PML-N’s regime in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and said that rulers — whether they are in Muzaffarabad or in the federal government — are cowards.

Bilawal was addressing a rally in Nakyal, Azad Kashmir, as part of his party’s election campaign in the region.

Bilawal said that the PPP is the “only party in Pakistan which has the support of the poor masses,” adding that the PTI-government, as well as other parties, have “no reason to fear the PPP.”

“If you have to compete against us, then you should do it through the process of voting and election,” Bilawal said to the government and other rival parties. Further criticising the PTI government, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan has been unlucky in the sense that it had a “puppet of a prime minister” imposed on it, adding that when India’s Modi attacks Kashmir, the Pakistani premier says he cannot do anything about it. Bilawal, expressing his confidence, also said that the PPP will form a government in AJK with “the power of the vote.” “The government and [rival parties] should know that the PPP has a young chairman,” he said. “You should compete with us on political grounds, but don’t try to fight PPP loyalists.”