Vladimir Putin will not visit Pakistan in July: FO

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be visiting Pakistan in July, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement on Monday.

Responding to media queries, the spokesperson said that the Foreign Office had seen some reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends. The two sides are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

Chaudhri said the exchange of high-level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations.

“While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson highlighted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year, while Pakistan’s foreign and defence ministers had visited Moscow last year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his counterpart Lavrov on June 14 had held a telephonic conversation where the two emphasised enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Russia,” said FM Qureshi. “Strengthening of these ties, after a period of time, is a welcome news,” he added.