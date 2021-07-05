Rangers to be deployed during PP-38 Sialkot by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to deploy Rangers at polling stations during PP-38 by-elections in Sialkot.

The ECP said Rangers would be deployed outside all polling stations from July 27 to 29. It said that the concerned officer of Pakistan Rangers would have the powers of a first-class magistrate and any violations must first be reported to the Presiding Officer (PO).

“In case of no action by the Presiding Officer, the Rangers will have the right to take action,” The Election Commission of Pakistan clarified.

PP-38 (Sialkot-IV) seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N’s Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani Vario.