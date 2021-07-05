Remembering Captain Karnal Sher Khan

Captain Karnal Sher Khan chose martyrdom in the Kargil war 22 years ago, defending Pakistan against India.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), paid tribute to the Kargil hero, praising his patriotism.

“Nation venerates Capt. Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) on 22nd Martyrdom Anniversary. Kargil war hero from Swabi, KPK, wrote history with his blood displaying utmost valor, commitment & unwavering allegiance to defend the country against all odds,” the tweet read.

Captain Khan played an important role in the war and fought the enemy valiantly in Kargil.

After successfully reclaiming a lost check point from Indian forces, he was killed by machine gun fire on July 5, 1999.

Captain Khan was awarded the Nishan-e-Haider, Pakistan’s highest military honour, for his service to the country.