Vaccination facilities established at Karachi cattle market

KARACHI: In order to facilitate traders and the public coming to the cattle market in Karachi for sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha, the Sindh government has established Covid vaccination and test facilities amid fears of virus spread.

The Sindh health department established vaccination and test facilities at the cattle market, which will be operational from July 6.

From June 6, the facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and a single-dose Cansino vaccine will be given.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that the traders and citizens should bring their CNICs at the cattle markets to get vaccinated.

He added that those receiving the second dose should have to inform the staff two days prior to getting the jab.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also issued guidelines for cattle markets, recommending that they be established outside of cities’ jurisdictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“A complete ban will remain in place on the sale of sacrificial animals within the premises of cities,” it said.

“The staffers and the traders at the cattle market should be vaccinated,” they added.

In addition, the National Ministry of Health has issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Adha, expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus transmission in the country.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry said, adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked, along with sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing the sacrificial animals should be vaccinated.