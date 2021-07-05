PM to perform ground breaking of Gwadar Free Zone Phase-II today: Asim Bajwa

GWADAR: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman retired Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform ground breaking of the 2,200-acre Gwadar Free Zone, phase-II, along with five factories in the zone on Monday.

After completion of development works of Gwadar Port and first phase of Gwadar Free Zone, Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the groundbreaking of the second phase of the Zone today,” he said in his video message here.

He said as compared to the first phase which comprised 60 acres of land, the second phase would be a huge project with a total land of 2200 acres.

Besides, he said the Prime Minister would also inaugurate some other projects in Gwadar city under the Rs 600 billion South Balochistan Package.

Chairman Bajwa said the Prime Minister would also inaugurate Expo Center and Agriculture Industrial Park in the city.

He said around 7 to 8 big Chinese investors from Shanghai would also participate in the ground breaking ceremony where they would commit their investment in Gwadar Zone and would tell about their future plans in Pakistan.