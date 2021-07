LAHORE: PML-N leader and former minister Abid Sher Ali’s wife passed away on Monday.

According to rescue officials, his wife Fatima, was suffering from a heart ailment, which claimed her life.

The deceased was shifted to a private hospital after suffering a heart attack.

During the operation, Fatima passed away.

The former PML-N MNA took to Twitter to announce the news.

My wife passed away انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون — Abid Sher Ali (@AbidSherAli) July 5, 2021