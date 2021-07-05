15 million doses of Covid vaccines to reach Pakistan in July

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is to receive an additional 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines this month, from companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

The Pakistani government has purchased 90% of the vaccines scheduled to be flown in in July.

They added that raw material for the homemade vaccine PakVac will be imported from China’s CanSino this month, and that the country will likely receive more shots of AstraZeneca vaccine through Covax.

According to the sources, 4.5 million doses of various vaccines have arrived in Pakistan in the last four days, with 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine arriving via Covax on July 2 and another two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arriving in the previous 24 hours.

Sinovac vaccine doses worth two million will arrive in Pakistan in the next two days, with another consignment arriving after July 20.

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the United States on Friday.

“The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions,” said Aggeler.