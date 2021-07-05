Covid positivity rate rises to 3%, with cases over 33,000

ISLAMBAD: Pakistan in the last 24 hours, has reported 1,347 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the fifth consecutive day of 1,000 or more new cases.

Covid has claimed the lives of 19 more people over the course of the 24-hour period, according to the data released on Monday morning by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan conducted 45,245 covid tests, with 1,347 testing positive for the virus.

The current coronavirus positivity ratio is 2.97 percent.

The total number of active cases in the country has surpassed 33,000 and now stands at 33,299, with total recoveries reaching 907,934.

Since the pandemic began last year, a total of 963,660 cases have been identified in the country, with 22,427 people dying as a result of the virus.

According to a provincial breakdown, 340,902 cases have been reported in Sindh, 346,852 in Punjab, 138,533 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,969 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 27,419 in Balochistan, 6,427 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 20,558 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.