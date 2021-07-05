PM to inaugurate Gwadar Free Zone, ink accords today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Centre and Agricultural Industrial Park, during his visit to the port city today (Monday).

The prime minister will inaugurate three factories in Gwadar under the vision to boost economic activity.

The prime minister will be given a detailed briefing on the progress of the South Balochistan Development Package in line with the government’s vision of focusing on Balochistan.

On the occasion, agreements will be signed on the solarisation of the region and the setting up of a desalination plant to solve the problems of Gwadar related to water and electricity.

Gwadar Rising with CPEC PM Imran Khan will witness the signing of MOUs of implementation agreement of desalination plant and solar generators grant from South China to South Balochistan during his one day visit to Gwadar.#GwadarRisingWithCPEC#GwadarMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/6X4n1qLZjh — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 5, 2021

Focal Person to Chief Minister of Punjab on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani, shared the details of the prime minister’s visit to the coaster region.

Prime Minister’s Historic visit of Gwadar • Groundbreaking of:

– 2200 Acres Phase 2 of Gwadar Free Zone (phase 1 was 60 Acres)

– 6 new industries MOUs for Gwadar City:

– 1.2 Million Gallons / day water desalination plant

– Provision of Solar Systems#GwadarRisingWithCPEC — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) July 5, 2021

The prime minister will address the diplomats, foreign investors and the Chinese workers.

He will also address a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders.