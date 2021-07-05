PM lauds PARC’s role in agriculture sector

During the farmers’ convention organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the stalls set up by the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council for exhibition. Products and other items manufactured by PARC were displayed in the exhibition. On the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded the role of PARC in the agricultural sector. Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Dr Azeem Khan while briefing the Prime Minister said that no attention was paid to remote and undeveloped areas before today. PARC came to the forefront, started the work to carry out value addition of products from all the remote areas including Gilgit-Baltistan, ex-FATA, Tharparkar and others. Dr. Azeem Khan told the Prime Minister that Pakistan imports at approximately 590 million U.S dollar worth of tea annually while there is no competition for herbal teas from different parts of the country including thyme, olive, rosemary and chamomile. These are superfoods, we will take Pakistan forward by including it in tea exporting countries.













