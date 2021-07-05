PYMA urges govt to resolve issues of duties on yarn, fibre

Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) has demanded that duty structure be changed as announced in the budget document so that industries could create vast employment opportunities.

PYMA Senior Vice Chairman and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Hanif Lakhany and Vice Chairman PYMA and Convener FPCCI Yarn Standing Committee Farhan Ashrafi demanded this while addressing the 1st meeting of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Yarns.

They said that 2 percent customs duty on filament yarn, 2 percent additional customs duty reduction and abolition of 2.5 percent regulatory duty were announced in the budget speech, but unfortunately, all the recommendations of the Commerce Division were ignored, and without stakeholders’ consultation, anomalies committee’s recommendations were made part of the budget, which is unacceptable.

“In case of non-reduction of duties and non-abolition of duty, the rate of duty on cloth and yarn will be the same. As a result, the textile industry is feared to be shut down, while the 7 percent gap was not maintained under cascading,” they said while expressing concern.

Khurshid A Shaikh, member committee & former central chairman PYMA, said that the user industry of the yarn sector is facing big loss as the cotton production is very low. Fibre and yarn are two major sectors which can boost the textile sector of the country.

FPCCI President Nasir Hayat Magoon questioned the appointment of Sultan Ali Allana as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Budget Anomalies, while expressing deep concern over decisions by committee before conducting the meeting, which is beyond comprehension.

Magoon pointed out in a meeting of the budget anomalies committee headed by Sultan Ali Allana, chairman of Habib Bank Limited, why a meeting is convened when decisions are made in advance.

He said that decisions are being imposed without consultation, which is a total injustice. However, decisions should be taken in consultation with FPCCI and other stakeholders, he added.

PYMA leader M Usman said that nylon yarn and viscose yarn are major issues. He urged the government to resolve the issue of tariff over yarn and fibre.

Hafeez Aziz, PCLC chief, said yarn traders are facing a lot of problems at different stages and they don’t get refunds for many years. In exports, yarn traders play a major role but they suffer much. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) always keeps yarn traders in darkness and always demands tax more than income from traders, he alleged.

Junaid-ur-Rehman, member managing committee of KCCI, said, “We should also discuss issues of cotton yarn and government policy for raw material of cotton must be pro-business and industry.”

Muhammad Hussain Moosani observed that the government and FBR always talk about subsidies and not issues. He further said, “Quality of seed is a major issue and we should improve the quality of cotton seed. Another issue is non–availability of quality fertilizers and pesticides.”