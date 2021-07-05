Soap star Stephanie Davis shares update from hospital after positive Covid test

Former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis has shared a video from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. The 28-year-old said she had developed a headache before bed and woken up with symptoms that led to her calling an ambulance. Davis, who played Sinead O’Connor in the Channel 4 soap from 2010 to 2019, told her followers she felt like she had been “run over”. In one video posted on her Instagram story, she is seen lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask and intravenous drip. She said: “Last night I got a bit of a headache before bed and my sinuses – I woke up so ill and I had to call an ambulance basically. “I’ve tested positive for Covid. I feel like I’ve been run over. The worst part is that my skin – my front and back and my skin – I can’t touch my skin and it’s killing me. “I’m in so much pain. Oh my God, this is horrible. It happens so quick. I basically woke up and I couldn’t move. “Obviously I’ve never had sore skin before so I thought this isn’t a chest infection or what I would normally suffer with my chest. I feel rotten.













