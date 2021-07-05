PM urges world to mobilise institutions against India’s rogue behaviour

Prime Imran Khan has urged the global community to mobilise international institutions to stop the rogue behaviour of India.

In a couple of tweets on Sunday following a detailed briefing by the national security adviser and the Punjab police chief of the elements involved in the Johar Town blast in Lahore, the prime minister said that the “planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan”.

“Global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour,” he urged. The prime minister appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.

He also commended the excellent coordination among all civil and military intelligence agencies. The prime minister said this coordination led to identifying the terrorists and their international linkages.

Following the prime minister’s directives, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani briefed the nation on the evidence gathered in the probe into the Johar Town blast, that led to the deaths of three people and injury to 22, including two policemen. In addition, 12 cars and seven houses were destroyed.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed overseas Pakistanis as the biggest asset of the country. He was speaking virtually at the annual convention of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America last night.

The Prime Minister invited the Association to contribute more proactively to improve Pakistan’s health system. He described the APPNA as the most influential organisation.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir also addressed the event.