Punjab starts releasing funds for ongoing uplift projects: Buzdar

The Punjab government has started releasing funds for the ongoing development projects of the fiscal year 2021-22.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is committed to the timely completion of development projects and measures are being taken for the availability of funds for ongoing schemes.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister? Hashim Jawan Bakht and applauded him for presenting a people-friendly budget. Buzdar said that they have released funds for the next year’s development projects and directives have been given to expedite work on the projects.

“I will regularly monitor progress on the development projects and besides pace, quality should also be ensured during the process,” he said during the meeting. ?The chief minister said that examination of the projects would be carried out through directorate general monitoring and third-party audits.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on June 14 presented the province’s budget for the financial year 2021-22 with a Rs196 billion allocation for South Punjab and a Rs370 billion allocation for the health sector. The total outlay of the budget was Rs2,653 billion and the development budget was increased by 86 percent to Rs560 billion as compared to the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.