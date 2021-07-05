PM’s blue-eyed gets CDA top slot for 11th time — this time permanent

It has been decided to make Prime Minister Imran Khan’s blue-eyed officer Amir Ali Ahmad as permanent chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Sources revealed on Sunday that the approval to make Ahmad, a permanent member of the CDA, had been sought from the federal cabinet on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ahmad is currently serving as Islamabad chief commissioner. He has been given an extension for 10 times to keep the office of the additional CDA chairman. The sources said that the PM’s blue-eyed after sticking to the CDA office on an ad hoc basis has now been made permanent. The BS-20 officer Ahmad who is Islamabad chief commissioner also possesses the additional charge of CDA chairman.

The interior ministry has got approval through the circular summary of Ahmad’s appointment as ex-officio member of CDA Board chairman, the sources said and added that his appointment would be made for five years.

The sources informed that the federal government has recently established a new board of the CDA. They said that the government was of the view that for the continuity of the ongoing reforms in the department, there should be a permanent chairman of the CDA Board. The government said that for the completion of mega projects, the continuity in the job of the chairman was vital. The sources said that the establishment division was also consulted regarding the appointment of the chairman. Ahmad often accompanies Prime Minister Khan during his surprise visits in Islamabad.