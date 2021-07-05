Afghan airline seeks permission to start flights from Pakistan

An Afghan airline has shown its interest to start its flights to Pakistan and sought permission from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in this regard, it was learnt on Sunday.

Reportedly, the Afghan Ariana Airlines approached the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority seeking permission to start its air traffic from Kabul to Islamabad and Islamabad to Kabul.

The CAA said that the decision on Ariana Airlines would be taken by the concerned authorities. The Ariana Afghan Airlines wants to operate two flights in a week from Kabul to Islamabad, the CAA said. It is hoped that after starting the Afghan flight operation from Pakistan, the relations between the two countries would be improved.