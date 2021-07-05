PTI to emerge victorious in next general elections: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would again emerge victorious in next general elections on the basis of its excellent performance.

Talking to the media here at Circuit House, he said the PTI government had stabilized the national economy and provided relief to the masses. He said all economic indicators were positive despite the corona spectra which had wasted our precious 18 months. He said that various economies in the world were threatened with bankruptcy, due to corona related impacts, adding that India’s economic growth nose dived to minus 7.7 percent, even economic growth of United Kingdom (UK) was registered negative while global debt also recorded a huge increase of 13 to 14 percent.

He said the opposition had been demanding lockdown but visionary leader Imran Khan rejected the proposal and introduced a new strategy of smart lockdown to run economy and save precious human lives side by side. This step yielded positive results and Pakistan’s economy recorded a prompt phenomenal growth, instead of squeezing, he added.

He said, “Our exports were recorded all time high at $25.3 billion, while during 2017-18, our exports were dwindling to $24 billion. If the exports of services are included, our exports have jumped to $31 billion in 2021.

He proudly claimed that foreign remittances also recorded increase during the last 11 months as they stood at $27 billion and are expected to jump to $29 billion as oversees Pakistanis are sending more than $2 billion per month. If we compare present remittances with the remittances of the previous government, it is $10 billion in excess to the PML-N government, he observed.

The increase was due to the trust of expats in the visionary and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they were confident that now their money would be spent in Pakistan and no one could pilfer it and again send it back to the western countries through black-marketing or money laundering, he added.

About IT exports in 2013, he said that it was only $800 million which jumped to $1000 million (1 billion) in 2018 and now it is at $2.1 billion as the PTI government realized its importance and provided a conducive atmosphere through supportive measures to this important sector, he said.

Continuing, Farrukh Habib said that in 2018 dollar inflow was only 50 billion which now stood at 60 billion.

“It is non-debt inflow and foreign loans are not included in it. In 2018, outflow of dollars was 68 billion while our income from this head was only 50 billion dollars. Now the inflow of dollars is 60.1 billion and its outflow is 60 billion dollars”, he added.

“Our economy is now stable and we are managing our maximum expenditures from our own resources, he said and added that we are forced to borrow to pay back installments of the loans acquired by the previous rulers”.

About the development agenda of PTI, the state minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to introduce electronic reforms but the opposition was opposing it as it would expose their poor performance.

Responding to a question about recovery of 33 billion dollars from the account of Asif Ali Zardari, he said that it indicated the volume of corruption of previous rulers.

He said the opposition intended that all regulatory institutions should be closed down and they may be allowed to continue their loot and plunder unabated.

About the recent speech of PM Imran Khan in the National Assembly regarding the return of American army from Afghanistan, he said that the Prime Minister was representing the popular sentiments of the public, and took a bold stance that Pakistan would become a partner in constructive pursuits but would not be a part of war.

Responding to a query about food security, the state minister said the PTI government was encouraging the agriculture sector.

Open Court

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib held an open court here on Sunday and listened to the problems of people.

Talking to the gathering, he said that open courts were being held regularly to identify the problems of people and their resolution.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had its roots in masses and the public representatives were duty bound to remain in touch with them. He said that ministers and elected representatives were regularly visiting their constituencies to adopt measures for providing maximum relief on priority basis.

He said the Punjab government had allocated billions of rupees to facilitate farmers and low income groups to enable them to start their own business and construct their houses besides providing them health cards.

“We are committed to resolve the problems of people as they had voted us to power”, he added.

He said that mega sewerage and water supply projects had been launched in Samanabad and D-Type Colony. Under this project, new lines would be laid in addition to construct new disposal system, he said.

He hoped the project would not only facilitate the people but also raise their living standard.