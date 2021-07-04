PM urges international institutions to act against India over terror financing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the global community to mobilise international institutions against India for its role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

In a series of Tweets, PM Imran said: “Once again, planning and financing of Lahore terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. The global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behavior.”

The prime minister appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.

He also commended the excellent coordination among all civil and military intelligence agencies.

“I instructed my team to brief the nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police’s Counter Terrorism Dept in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & military intelligence agencies.”

This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behaviour — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 4, 2021

The premier further said that excellent coordination among civil and military intelligence agencies led to identifying the terrorists and their international linkages.