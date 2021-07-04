Fawad reacts to Marriyum Aurangzeb’s zipline video

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday taunted the PML-N after a video of spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb enjoying the zip line in Swat went viral on social media.

The PML-N leadership is in Swat to participate in a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance of the Opposition.

“I hope the PML-N leadership thoroughly enjoyed the good tourist spots in Swat. Every citizen enjoys the fruits of the [labour by] a good government, even if he is anti-government,” he wrote.

Fawad said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has been told to “take good care of these guests and also keep an eye on them”.

امید ہے نون لیگ کی لیڈرشپ سوات میں اچھی تفریحی سہولتوں سے خوب لطف اندوز ہوئ ہو گی، ایک اچھی حکومت کے ثمرات سے ہر شہری فائدہ اٹھاتا ہے چاہے وہ حکومت کا مخالف ہی کیوں نہ ہو، محمود خان لالہ سے کہا ہے ان مہمانوں کا خیال بھی رکھیں لیکن ان پر نظر بھی رکھیں https://t.co/ZjLK4BDxMf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 4, 2021