Lahore ‘rape victim’ turns out to be con woman

LAHORE: The drop scene of the rape of a UK-returned girl in Lahore came as a shock on Sunday when the girl told a court that the alleged rapist was her husband.

Recording her statement in the court, the girl admitted that the man is her husband and pleaded to the court to dispose of the case against him.

Waleeha Arafat got registered a rape case against Faizan-e-Taqveem at Wahdat Colony Police Station.

However, the police acted promptly after the court ordered the force to dispose of the case.

DIG Investigation Sharaq Jamal Khan revealed that the complainant had already refused to undergo medical test and she also has a criminal record.

“Waleeha Arafat is involved in over a dozen cases simultaneously as petitioner, accused and victim,” Sharaq Jamal Khan said.

He said Waleeha extorts money from people by threatening court cases against them. She changed her name in every case and used fake ID cards, he added.