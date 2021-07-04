Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this time

LONDON: Seventeen-year-old American Coco Gauff matched her dream Wimbledon debut as she again reached the fourth round with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Kaja Juvan on Saturday. Gauff, the 23rd seed, stormed through the opening games with a barrage of power serves on Centre Court but was asked some awkward questions by 102nd-ranked Juvan. As she often does, Gauff had all the answers as she reached the second week and a last-16 clash with Germany’s former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber. “It’s a good feeling to be on this court and I’m super honoured that the tournament allows me to play on it. It’s not often a 17-year-old gets to play here!” Gauff, who has become a darling of the Wimbledon crowds, said on court. “I wasn’t as nervous as in my second round match — the fans always bring the energy on Centre Court.” When Gauff reached the fourth round as a 15-year-old qualifier in 2019, beating one of her idols Venus Williams en route, it was something of a sensation. Two years later, despite her age and playing in only her seventh Grand Slam tournament, Gauff’s progress is far less of a surprise and she is now a serious title contender.













