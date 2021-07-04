Robinson cleared for return to cricket after receiving fine and suspension

LONDON: Ollie Robinson has been cleared for an immediate return to cricket in the wake of the publication of historic offensive tweets ––- during his Test debut at Lord’s last month –– after the cricket discipline commission suspended him for eight matches –– five of them suspended for two years ––- as well as fine him a sum of £3200. The tweets, which were posted between 2012 and 2014, when Robinson was aged between 18 and 20, contained racist and sexist content, as well as other pejorative comments, and proved particularly embarrassing to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), seeing as they came to light shortly after the squad had stood for a “moment of unity” prior to the start of play at Lord’s, wearing T-shirts denouncing various forms of discrimination. Robinson was stood down from England selection at the conclusion of the Test, in which he claimed seven wickets across New Zealand’s two innings and also scored 42 in his maiden innings. Pending the investigation, it was subsequently announced that he would be taking a short break from playing for Sussex too, and at a hearing on June 30, the commission took these factors into consideration while reaching its judgement.

The decision meant that Robinson would be available for England’s Test series against India, starting at Trent Bridge on August 4. Responding to the verdict, the player reiterated his shame and embarrassment at his past actions, but insisted he had learnt from his mistakes and would work with the players’ body to help other players avoid making the same mistakes. “I am deeply sorry for the hurt I caused to anyone who read those tweets and in particular to those people to whom the messages caused offence. This has been the most difficult time in my professional career for both my family and myself.”