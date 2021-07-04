Books on the life and times of Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on April 9, 2021. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness the Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh… His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” the palace said. The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip has been the longest serving Royal consort in British history. Remembering Prince Philip, here we list down some books written about him that throw light on the life and times of the Duke of Edinburgh.

PHILIP: THE FINAL PORTRAIT BY GYLES BRANDRETH — writer-performer-former MP in the UK, Gyles Brandreth knew Prince Philip for over forty years. In this biography, Brandreth tells the extraordinary story of the Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history. From having a turbulent childhood, to marrying Queen Elisabeth II, to his relationships with his children and their families– this is a revealing and moving account of a remarkable royal partnership.

ELIZABETH & PHILIP BY CHARLES HIGHMAN & RAY MOSELY — written by Charles Highman and Ray Mosely, ‘Elizabeth and Philip: The Untold Story of the Queen of England and Her Prince’ is a biography of the world’s most renowned and longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, and of her husband, late Prince Philip. The book is available on Audible and it is narrated by Michael Jackson.

THE WICKED WIT OF PRINCE PHILIP BY KAREN DOLBY — in ‘The Wicked Wit of Prince Philip’, Karen Dolby writes about the Duke of Edinburgh’s charming British humour and witty one-liners which tells the reader of how he was in person. ‘From notorious one-liners to less newsworthy witticisms and from plain speaking to blunt indifference, the Prince does what we all wish we could do now and again – forgets polite conversation and says what he thinks,’ the book’s blurb reads.

PRINCE PHILIP: THE TURBULENT EARLY LIFE OF THE MAN WHO MARRIED QUEEN ELIZABETH II BY PHILIP EADE — if you haven’t watched ‘The Crown’ or follow news about the British Royals then this book, as its titled suggests, will give an insight into the controversial and turbulent early life of Prince Philip. Published in 2012, ‘Prince Philip: The Turbulent Early Life of the Man Who Married Queen Elizabeth II’ tells the readers about the extraordinary growing-up years of the man who married one of the most famous woman in the world, Queen Elizabeth 2.

PRINCE PHILIP REVEALED BY INGRID SEWARD — what makes ‘Prince Philip Revealed’ an intriguing biography about the Duke of Edinburgh is that it is written by royal family expert Ingrid Seward. ‘Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, brings her decades of experience covering the royal family to this fascinating and insightful biography of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, and father, grandfather, and great-grandfather of the next three kings of England,’ reads the book’s blurb.