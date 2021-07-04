Egypt’s developmental plans turn six Cairo slums into attractions

As the state removed slums and unsafe areas, replacing it with appropriate alternatives for residents, features of Cairo governorate have dramatically changed. Many large spaces were emptied from piles of garbage, and set to be turned into attractions and football fields, serving residents of neighbouring areas. Among these areas are: Al-Mawardi area in Sayeda Zeyinab – after removing a number of unplanned properties in the area, the state provided several services like shops, along with implementing Rawdat al-Sayed project. Tanneries area development plan – located in Old Cairo behind Magra el-Oyoun Fence, the development plan of the Tanneries area includes an area of 85 acres, where old-style shopping malls and markets area being established, in addition to museums, theatres, cinemas, cafes and restaurants. Establ Antar area – located on an area of 20 acres in the neighbourhoods of Old Cairo and Dar es Salaam, the Establ Antar area is set to host a large number of service projects as part of its development plan.













