Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage, the couple announced in a joint statement early on Saturday, July 3, reported Hindustan Times.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005 and share a son Azad, said that they had separated a while ago and are now formalising the arrangement with a divorce. They also said that they would remain co-parents to their son Azad.

“We would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” read the statement.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will also continue to work as collaborators for joint ventures like Paani Foundation, and upcoming films.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” the statement closed.

According to India TV, the former couple are currently in Leh, after which Aamir will start shooting for the upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha in Kargil.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first met on the sets of the 2001 Oscar-nominated blockbuster Lagaan, where Kiran served as an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker. They got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad in 2011 via surrogacy.