Covid-19 cases again ‘going up’ in Pakistan

A slow and steady increase in daily coronavirus case and death counts is being witnessed in the country, with 1,400 more people testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

As many as 34 people lost their lives to Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the National Command and Operation Center’s daily report. The national death tally since the pandemic started is 22,379. Currently, the positivity rate stands at 2.91 percent. Saturday was the third day of more than 1,000 daily fresh cases and the fourth consecutive day with a positivity rate of over 2%.

Of 34 patients who died on Saturday, 31 were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective homes or quarantine facilities, according to the NCOC. Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Punjab. Out of the total 34 deaths, 17 patients were under treatment on ventilators.

There are currently 1,871 Covid-infected patients under treatment in critical condition, and eight of them were admitted in various healthcare facilities of the country on Saturday.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities, including Islamabad 19 percent, Lahore 17 percent, Bahawalpur 16 percent and Multan 19 percent. The maximum oxygen beds were occupied in four major cities as Gilgit 73 percent, Muzaffarabad 19 percent, Karachi 26 percent and Rawalpindi 19 percent.