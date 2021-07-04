No joint exercise with Israel during Black Sea drill: FO

Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday denied having bilateral naval training with Israel as both countries are participating in an international drill on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

The 12-day Sea Breeze 2021 exercise hosted by the Ukrainian Navy and United States Sixth Fleet kicked off on Wednesday with over 30 participants, including several EU countries, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and Israel. Pakistan is taking part as an observer, with no ship or aircraft involved, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

“Hence, any insinuation of bilateral exercise with the Israel Navy is unwarranted,” he said. “It is a multilateral exercise with participation from over 30 countries wherein Pakistan is participating as observer.”

Pakistan does not recognise Israel and has repeatedly expressed its support for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with the pre-1967 borders, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions. “Our policy on Palestine is very clear, in which there is no change,” Chaudhri said.